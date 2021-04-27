Police: Domestic violence suspect arrested following standoff in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police said they tried to arrest a domestic violence suspect, but instead it turned into a standoff.
Officers said they saw a wanted man, identified as Robert Gamble, around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Carver Street.
They said he had a warrant for his arrest on a first-degree domestic violence charge. He’s accused of hitting the victim in the face and attempting to choke her.
Police said when they approached him, Gamble went into the home and refused to come out.
Crisis negotiators and the Emergency Response Team were called to the scene and talked to Gamble on the phone several times.
Negotiations failed with Gamble, so officers used distraction devices and took him into custody without incident, according to the Florence Police Department.
He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.
