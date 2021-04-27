Nearly 100 residents raise concerns about proposed Tidelands Health hospital in Socastee area

“Horry County, home to the second-fastest-growing area in the nation, has a significant need for hospital beds. According to SC DHEC’s 2020 South Carolina Health Plan, an additional 155 hospital beds are needed to serve the sprawling county. The not-for-profit health system, with more than 60 care locations across the region, already delivers care to thousands of Horry County residents annually. In fact, more than 54 percent of the health system’s annual patient encounters are Horry County residents. Every day, the people of Horry County choose Tidelands Health for their health and wellness needs at our physician offices, rehabilitation centers and other outpatient locations across Horry County,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital will add to that integrated continuum of care, allowing patients to seamlessly and conveniently access the high-quality health care services they need.”