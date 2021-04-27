Myrtle Beach homeowner opens fire on burglary suspect, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a Myrtle Beach homeowner opened fire on a burglary suspect Monday morning, according to police.
A report from Myrtle Beach police states officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a burglary at a home on Beach Drive.
The victim told responding officers the suspect, who is listed in the report as a 15-year-old juvenile, was last seen heading southbound on Beach Drive.
According to police, the victim said he fired his revolver-style pistol at the suspect while he was outside.
The victim reported that he did not believe he wounded the suspect. Police said there was no blood trail present to indicate the suspect was shot.
Police conducted a security sweep of the house and found no other suspects inside.
The report states the victim provided video surveillance footage from the home to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information.
