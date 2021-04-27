Myrtle Beach gives green light to 2021 Sun Fun Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Sun Fun Festival is officially a go for 2021.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Myrtle Beach City Councill approved a special event permit for the event, which is set to take place June 4 to June 6 at Plyler Park and the beachfront, and on the boardwalk between 8th Avenue North and Mr. Joe White Avenue.
The 2021 Sun Fun Festival will feature a parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, starting at 8th Avenue North and heading north on Ocean Boulevard to 15th Avenue North, according to information from the city.
There will also be live bands, performers, games and vendors. The event is free and open to the public.
A Myrtle Beach staple since the 1950s, the Sun Fun Festival was discontinued in 2011 due to funding issues.
The festival was revived in 2016 after a five-year absence. The 2020 event was canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, click here.
Nia Watson will have more from today’s city council meeting starting at 4 on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.