Multiple agencies searching for missing person in Horry County river

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A water search is underway Tuesday night near the town of Nichols.
Horry County police said they are looking for a missing person who was last seen in the Lumber River, near Wrightsville Boat Landing and River Road, which is off Highway 9.
Horry County Fire Rescue, Mullins Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is also helping in the search.
