Legends in Concert in Myrtle Beach is back open

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They’ve been a staple in Myrtle Beach for 26 years. Following being closed for over 50 weeks due to Covid, Legends in Concert is back open and ready to entertain!
We loved joining them for Grand Strand Today! From learning about the history, to getting a taste of what it takes to get stage ready with ‘Dolly,’ hearing how one performer made her dreams a reality, and so much more!
Come along with us to see what this special place is all about!
Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.