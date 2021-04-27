Leaders to ask General Assembly to consider renaming part of highway after late Georgetown County sheriff

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Leaders want to make sure that a late Georgetown County sheriff will always a place in the county.
The Georgetown County Council passed a resolution on Tuesday to request that the General Assembly consider designating part of part of Pleasant Hill Drive as “A. Lane Cribb Highway.”
It would span 15 miles starting at the intersection of Pleasant Hill Drive and County Line Road, heading east to the intersections of North Fraser Street at the community of Yauhannah.
Cribb was first elected as the Georgetown County sheriff in 1992 and served until his death in 2019 while serving his seventh term.
Under Cribb, the county’s crime clearance rate exceeded state and nation levels. He also established more than 30 neighborhood watch programs and the Sheriff’s Re-Entry Program that helps inmates transition to life outside of a jail cell.
Cribb launched his law enforcement career in 1973 at the Alcohol Beverage Commission, then became a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office before he returned home to Georgetown County.
