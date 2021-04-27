Fundraiser to help the family of Fallen Sergeant Gordon W. Best

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -This Saturday, May 1st there will be a fundraiser at Barefoot Marina to raise money for the family of Fallen Sergeant Gordon W. Best of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Sergeant Gordon W. Best lost his life on January 1st, 2021 while driving to a call of shots being fired.
It will be from 9am-4pm and all proceeds go to Mrs. Taylor Best and family.
There will be music from Harlequin, free rides on The Barefoot Queen, and entertainment.
The organizer of this fundraiser, Kevin Quinn gave us all the details in the video above.
