Florence business owner concerned about business license fees, tax increases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Several Florence business owners are upset over a recent tax increase linked to a law that was intended to help them.
Act 176 was passed in 2020 to standardize the process of getting a business license across the state.
“A business like ours we sell real estate all over the Pee Dee so we have to get business licenses in Lake City, Marion, Mullins, Hartsville, Darlington, and Timmonsville so getting licenses can become scattered,” Owner of Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates Joey McMillan said.
McMillan was pleased to see Act 176 pass the state legislature.
He believed it would make things easier for business owners who have locations in multiple cities.
“I have two businesses here in Florence, Coldwell Banker and Seaboard Properties and I’d seen the business license fee go from $50 to $80 and the rate had increased from $2.10 to $2.77, and I wasn’t expecting an increase,” McMillan said.
McMillan believes these increases stemmed from a Municipal Association model law which goes along with Act 176.
The model law was created as a guideline for all South Carolina municipalities and Florence was the first city to pass it.
McMillan said the city’s law is bringing a number of new headaches to business owners.
“All of a sudden single-member rental properties have to get a business license and we’d never seen that in the past. That’s just a new tax and they blame it on Act 176 which had nothing to do with it, so there are a lot of business people who are upset about this,” McMillan said.
The city said their law didn’t increase business license taxes. They said a business’ revenue could have increased resulting in an increase in their tax.
Due to standardizing the business license class schedule as recommended by the municipal association, the city said 65% of businesses were put in a lower rate class, while 35% of business owners were put in a higher rate class, leading to an increased rate per $1,000.
McMillan said his previous excitement about Act 176 is now gone.
“I’m paying more taxes and filling out more forms, so it did the opposite of what it should have done,” McMillan said.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.