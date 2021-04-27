FIRST ALERT: Hints of summer returning to the Carolinas

FIRST ALERT: Hints of summer returning to the Carolinas
It will feel amazing this week with highs climbing over the next 24-48 hours. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | April 27, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:08 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Summer begins in 54 days but our forecast this week will remind many of you of those summer afternoons as temperatures continue to trend into the 80s and even attempt to hit 90° inland on Thursday.

It will feel amazing this week with highs climbing over the next 24-48 hours.
It will feel amazing this week with highs climbing over the next 24-48 hours. (Source: WMBF)

Regardless, it’s another nice and warmer start to the day. Each morning and afternoon will be featured with warmer temperatures than the previous day. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 70s on the sand and the lower 80s inland. Mostly sunny skies will continue into the middle of the week as the winds begin to pump in the warmth from the south.

Highs climb as we head into the middle of the week.
Highs climb as we head into the middle of the week. (Source: WMBF)

Temperatures at the beaches will hit the upper 70s on Wednesday and then move into the 80s through Friday. Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest days and will even feature some inland areas climbing all the way to near 90. Just to add to the summer-like feel, a little humidity will start to increase on Thursday and Friday.

The American Model (GFS) goes crazy with this incoming system but the Euro has held consistent with very little to no rainfall. We'll meet in the middle with just an isolated shower or storm on Friday.
The American Model (GFS) goes crazy with this incoming system but the Euro has held consistent with very little to no rainfall. We'll meet in the middle with just an isolated shower or storm on Friday. (Source: WMBF)

An incoming cold front will fall apart pretty quickly in terms of moisture as it heads into the Carolinas. Despite the American Model (GFS) loving the idea of widespread rain, other solutions and model data continue to show the best rain chances outside of the Carolinas at this point. Our Friday will feature a few more clouds, warm temperatures and an isolated shower or storm at 20%. Highs will fall into the weekend, leaving for a nice and pleasant stretch for any outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday.

Here's your First Alert to the weekend forecast.
Here's your First Alert to the weekend forecast. (Source: WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.