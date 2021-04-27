FIRST ALERT: Hints of summer returning to the Carolinas

An incoming cold front will fall apart pretty quickly in terms of moisture as it heads into the Carolinas. Despite the American Model (GFS) loving the idea of widespread rain, other solutions and model data continue to show the best rain chances outside of the Carolinas at this point. Our Friday will feature a few more clouds, warm temperatures and an isolated shower or storm at 20%. Highs will fall into the weekend, leaving for a nice and pleasant stretch for any outdoor plans Saturday or Sunday.