Drivers urged to use caution due to king tides on Pawleys Island
In this September 2019 photo, a large majority of Springs Avenue in Pawleys Island was under water due to king tides. (Source: Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning)
By WMBF News Staff | April 27, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 3:16 PM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in Pawleys Island are urging drivers to use caution due to king tides over the next few days.

According to tweets from the Pawleys Island Police Department, water is expected on the road Tuesday night during the evening high tide, which is at 9:50 p.m.

“Please use caution as the sides of the roads may be obscured,” a PIPD tweet stated.

Police also advised motorists to avoid driving through saltwater on the road, as it’s very damaging to vehicles.

