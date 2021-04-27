Drivers urged to use caution due to king tides on Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in Pawleys Island are urging drivers to use caution due to king tides over the next few days.
According to tweets from the Pawleys Island Police Department, water is expected on the road Tuesday night during the evening high tide, which is at 9:50 p.m.
“Please use caution as the sides of the roads may be obscured,” a PIPD tweet stated.
Police also advised motorists to avoid driving through saltwater on the road, as it’s very damaging to vehicles.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.