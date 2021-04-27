Crews respond to brush fire in Conway area

By WMBF News Staff | April 27, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 7:56 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are working to extinguish a brush fire in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were dispatched to an outside fire near 1720 Pitch Landing Road around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire involves about a half-acre, according to Casey. The South Carolina Forestry Commission has been requested.

Residents may see smoke in the area.

Officials are reminding the public that Horry County is still under a burn ban and no open burning is permitted.

