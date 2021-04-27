Clemson wins ACC Men’s Golf Championship

That meant Clemson had to win the last three matches on the course to win the Championship. Jon Pak, the number-one player in the nation according to all college golf rankings, had a 2-up lead on Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman after 11 holes. But, Bridgeman won the 12th with a 40-foot birdie putt and the 15th with a par to tie the match. Bridgeman then won the match on the 18th hole with a par, as Pak three-putted from 50 feet. It was the only time Bridgeman had the lead in the match.