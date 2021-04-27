Chants drop first midweek game of the season, 11-1 against UNCW

CONWAY, S.C. – In the first of back-to-back midweek matchups with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers fell 11-1 on Tuesday night at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway, S.C.
The Chanticleers had just one run on three hits, while the Seahawks were efficient, scoring 11 runs on 12 hits in the win.
CCU’s three hits came from Billy Underwood (1-for-4), Nick Lucky (1-for-2, HBP, run), and Tyler Johnson (1-for-1).
UNCW had nine players record at least one hit on the night led by lead-off hitter Brooks Baldwin (3-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs) who hit two home runs, and the trio of Noah Bridges (1-for-3, HR, HBP, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Dillon Lifrieri (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), and Taber Mongero (1-for-4, 2 RBIs, SB) who each drove in two RBIs apiece.
The loss fell to first-time starter Luke Barrow (0-3), as the freshman right-handed pitcher allowed two runs on one hit, two walks, a hit batter, and two strikeouts over 1.0-plus innings.
Reliever Jason Hudak (2-0) picked up the win for the Seahawks, as he was effective out of the bullpen in holding CCU hitless and striking out two over 3.0-complete innings of work.
After Barrow pitched around two walks and a throwing error on a failed pickoff attempt in the first inning to strand two UNCW runners on the base paths, the Seahawks scored three runs in the top of the second on a ground ball out to the shortstop and a two-out, two-run home run from Baldwin to take an early 3-0 lead.
Coastal got one run back in the bottom half of the inning, as a Lucky single and stolen base, followed by a walk to Zack Beach, and an infield single off the pitcher’s glove by Underwood loaded the bases with two outs.
A wild pitch to Cooper Weiss at the plate went all the way to the backstop and allowed Lucky to race in from third to put the Chants down 3-1 after two innings of play.
While the Seahawks stretched their lead out to 5-1 on a two-out, two-run home run from Bridges in the top of the third and then to 8-1 with a three-run fifth inning with the help of a passed ball and a throwing error by the Chants, CCU’s offense stranded one runner on base in the fourth and another in the fifth who both reached base by a hit-by-pitch.
Another two-run home run, the third of the game for the visiting Seahawks, in the top of the seventh, this time off the bat of Lifrieri all but put the game away as UNCW flew out to a 10-1 lead.
The Seahawks tacked on a run in the eighth inning on a solo home run from Baldwin, his second long ball of the game, to put the final score at 11-1.
Coastal (19-16) and UNCW (20-15) will meet again tomorrow night, April 28, at 6 p.m. ET at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.
