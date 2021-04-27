CCU men’s golf moves on to match play, Taylor & Taylor finish in three-way tie for second

EL DORADO, Ark. – Coastal Carolina fifth-year senior Zack Taylor drained an up-and-down 15-foot putt for birdie on hole No. 18 to finish in a three-way tie for individual runner-up but more importantly send the Chanticleers to the match play portion of the 2021 Sun Belt Men’s Golf Conference Championship at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.
With the birdie putt, the Chanticleers finished fourth overall on the team leaderboard with rounds of 306, 306, and 304 for a team score of 916, +52.
The top four teams advanced to the match play portion of the championship which will pit the Chanticleers versus the No. 43-nationally ranked Georgia Southern Eagles on Wednesday morning. The Eagles won the stroke play part of the conference championship with an 899, +34, which included a third-round score of 298, +10, on Tuesday.
Over the final round of stroke play, Zack Taylor carded a third-round 75, +3, which included four birdies, eight pars, five bogeys, and one double bogey on the day. Coupled with his first two rounds of 75 and 73, the Pittsburgh, Pa. native placed in a tie for second place overall at 223, +7.
Joining Zack Taylor in the three-way tie for second overall was fellow Chant Seth Taylor. The sophomore also turned in a final round of 75, +3, on Tuesday, posting a 36, even par, on the back nine with two birdies. The Gaffney, S.C. native posted rounds of 76, 72, and 75 for his score of 223, +7, over the first three days of the championship.
Junior Tyler Gray carded a third-round 80, +8, on Tuesday to finish in 24th-place overall with his 54-hole score of 233, +17. The third-year Chant, who recorded rounds of 78 and 75 over the first two days of play, totaled 12 pars to go along with four bogeys and two double bogeys over his final 18-hole round of stroke play.
The veteran States Fort turned in his best round of the tournament with a 75, +3, on Tuesday. The fifth-year senior, who shot rounds of 77 and 86 over the first two rounds of the championship, dropped 11 shots between his second and third rounds to not only finish 37th overall at 238, +22 but also help Coastal place fourth in the team standings and move on to match play.
CCU head coach Jim Garren went back to sophomore Gavin Noble for round three and the second-year Chant responded with a round of 79, +7. His round consisted of three birdies, eight pars, four bogeys, and three double bogeys but perhaps the most important holes of the day included birdies on No. 16 and 18 to conclude his round.
Little Rock (910, 46) finished second overall while ULM (914, +50) placed third.
Finishing behind Coastal was Arkansas State (917, +53), Appalachian State (918, +54), UT Arlington (921, +57), Louisiana (930, +66), Georgia State (945, +81), Texas State (945, +81), Troy (957, +93), and South Alabama (959, +95).
Wednesday’s semifinal and championship matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and live scored via Golfstat (HERE). The Chants will tee-off versus Georgia Southern at 9:30 a.m. ET.
