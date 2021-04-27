Another billboard demanding schools make masks optional goes up in Chapin

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Another group has jumped on the billboard bandwagon and erected a sign demanding students not be required to wear masks in schools.
Laura LaSalle pulled her two sons out of the Lexington-Richland 5 District because they were forced to wear masks.
“We shouldn’t have to wear a mask over our face,” she said. “We’re free breathers.”
LaSalle is a member of the Facebook group “Unmask Our Kids” that paid to have a billboard put up on Chapin Road.
They hope the superintendent of LR5 sees it and changes the mandatory mask policy.
Alan Wright is another mom in the district who wants masks optional.
“There are some parents who want them to wear them, but we don’t,” Wright said. “This is America and we should have a choice.”
These parents join others from Lexington School District One who feel masks should be optional and who also put up the first billboard to get school administrators’ attention.
Lexington One parents said they are about to put up a second one on the West Columbia side.
“The school has said there are only 38 days left there is no time,” Stephanie Berquist said. “There is time. The time is now. The time is right now. I don’t care if there is one day left. The time is now. Give us a choice. End of story.”
School district officials say they are keeping masks mandatory for everyone’s safety, and they do offer mask breaks.
They say they don’t plan on changing the rules this year as there are only a few weeks left of school.
But these parents say they won’t stop fighting.
“This is America,” LaSalle said. “We’re free. God didn’t put us on this Earth with a mask over our face.”
Parents in the group say they don’t want their kids to wear masks because it causes headaches and makes communicating difficult. There’s also a thing they’re calling mask-ne, like acne.
Lexington One parents plan on attending the school board meeting May 4.
LR5 officials said the district will continue to coordinate with state agencies and health officials to ensure their COVID-19 safety measures meet current guidelines.
