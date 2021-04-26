Tractor-trailer crash closes down lanes on Georgetown County bridges; expect delays

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People headed from Georgetown into Pawleys Island can expect long delays after a tractor-trailer crash has shut down lanes one of the bridges, according to authorities.
Several agencies are on the scene of the two-vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes on the bridge over the Black and Pee Dee Rivers in Georgetown.
Emergency crews have reversed one southbound lane to help northbound traffic, but county officials say the traffic is still backed up.
Authorities say minor injuries were reported in the crash.
Georgetown County officials say during the crash the tractor-trailer released some fuel and crews are working to clean up the spill. The Coast Guard has also been brought in to manage any fuel that may have been released into the water.
WMBF News will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.