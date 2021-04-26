Sheriff’s office: 1 killed in family dispute in Robeson County

Sheriff's office: 1 killed in family dispute in Robeson County
April 26, 2021

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said a family dispute has turned into a homicide investigation.

Deputies were called on Monday to a shooting along Lewis McNeill Road in Red Springs.

They said they found 32-year-old Neil Locklear with injuries and took him to McLeod Medical Center in Florence where he later died.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of an altercation with a family member.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

