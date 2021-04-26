Rescheduled Myrtle Beach Marathon set for Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – After vacating its original March date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Myrtle Beach Marathon is taking place this coming Saturday.
According to race organizers, the wheel chair and crank chair race starts at 6:25 a.m. on May 1, with the first corral of the marathon kicking off five minutes later at 6:30 a.m.
Runners in the half-marathon will begin just after 6:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Those who are planning on driving through Myrtle Beach that day need to be ready to share the road with runners or take another route.
The races start on Grissom Parkway between 10th and 21st avenues. Drivers should expect congestion between 4 a.m. and 2 p.m., city officials said.
Heavy congestion should be expected on major roads like Kings Highway, Ocean Boulevard, and Farrow and Grissom parkways, according to officials.
Race organizers recommend drivers stick to the U.S. 17 Bypass as much as possible.
Once the last runner passes, city crews will reopen the roads.
Earlier this year, the Myrtle Beach City Council approved the marathon date change from March 6 to May 1.
City manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons Jr. previously said that due to some issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, they couldn’t secure adequate medical treatment from Grand Strand Medical Center for the race’s original date.
