Rapper Kodak Black expected to appear in Florence County court on Wednesday, attorney confirms

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The rapper known as Kodak Black is expected to be in a Florence County courtroom on Wednesday, according to his defense attorney.
Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was arrested back in 2016 and faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in Florence County.
His attorney confirmed to WMBF News that Black is set for court at 2 p.m. Wednesday and the rapper will be there. It’s not clear what will be discussed during the court appearance.
WMBF News has also reached out to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements for information on the court hearing.
Black has been banned from South Carolina and is only allowed in the state for court appearances.
This isn’t the only time Black has been in trouble with the law.
Back in 2019, he was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to weapons charges stemming from an arrest just before a scheduled concert performance.
But Black made the list of former President Donald Trump’s last-minute pardons before he left office. Trump pardoned 74 people and commuted the sentences of 70 others.
Black is a Florida native who was born to Haitian American parents as Dieuson Octave and who now goes by the legal name of Bill Kapri.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.