Overturned tractor-trailer slows traffic in Little River area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An overturned tractor-trailer has snarled traffic Monday morning in the Little River area.
Crews were dispatched to the crash in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 57 at 8:46 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
The tractor-trailer was reportedly the only vehicle involved in the accident. The public is being asked to avoid the area as crews work the scene.
No injuries were reported, officials say.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
