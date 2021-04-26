Order allowing additional outdoor seating, signage for Myrtle Beach businesses expiring

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The additional signage and outdoor seating granted to businesses and restaurants in Myrtle Beach at the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency will expire soon.
According to information from the city of Myrtle Beach, an executive order issued March 31 under the mayor’s continuing COVID-19 emergency declaration allowed those business options to continue through April 30.
It will expire on May 1, city officials said.
The order allowed businesses to add signs and tents to promote themselves, such as if they offer curbside pickup or different hours.
Restaurants were able to add up to three outdoor tents to offer more seating.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.