Myrtle Beach area home prices up, demand high from out-of-state moves

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The market in the Myrtle Beach area is growing as more people from out-of-state decide to make the move to the beach. Experts say these new arrivals are driving up demand.
“If a property is of value and goes on the market, you’ll probably be under contract within five days,” said Jamie Broadhurst, Owner of Century 21 Broadhurst.
He said the market is moving fast and buyers need to be ready to keep up.
”If you’re coming into our market, you have to be prepared. You have to be pre-qualified, you have to know where your funds are gonna come from, and you have to be able to make a move rapidly,” he added.
A new report from the Coastal Carolina Association of Relators said single-family homes with four or more bedrooms going for over $300,000 have seen the most growth. Since their last report, closing sales on those particular homes have gone up 47%. Home prices are up too. The association said they’ve increased by over 10%.
”I think people felt that there was going to be a drive in demand, but I don’t think anyone expected it to be this aggressive,” Broadhurst said.
And while what goes up, must always come down, Broadhurst said he doesn’t see it coming just yet.
”I think the appreciation and price values are going to taper a little as we move forward in the year. The home market right now is very healthy,” he said.
He also noted this is a trend in other parts of the nation too in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona.
