Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to begin repairs Monday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Prepare for sections of the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk to close starting Monday for emergency repairs.
One crew will begin at Wahoo’s and another crew at Dead Dog Saloon working their way in.
All That Glitters business owner Donna Harrill said Georgetown County is always working to make the Marshwalk safer and better for visitors.
“Every time they step in to do something, they make it better and more people will become aware of the Marshwalk,” Harrill said. “It’s interesting to me some people don’t know about it but they always come back.”
She’s not the only business to feel this way. Wahoo’s operation manager said the repairs are “making a good thing better.”
The repairs include replacing the failing structural components like decking, guardrails and hardware.
Some of Harrill’s repeat customers say the repairs will make the Marshwalk even prettier.
“Just the beauty of it in itself, I think is going to be amazing,” Katherine Ring said.
It’s estimated work for each section should be about three weeks from when it begins, but it depends on the conditions in each area.
