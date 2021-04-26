Man charged in deadly Intracoastal Waterway boating accident set for court appearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The man charged in a deadly boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway is scheduled to appear in court next week.
The Horry County Public Index shows 27-year-old John Kody Ray has a hearing set at the Conway Magistrate Court on May 5.
This hearing does not involve the charge of DUI involving death, but the charge related to the operation of the boat itself.
Ray was released to home detention following his arrest. He is charged with boating under the influence of alcohol resulting in bodily damage or death, and violation of navigational rules and regulations.
According to authorities, Ray was allegedly operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat with two male and two female passengers.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later said 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, died as a result of the April 11 crash.
