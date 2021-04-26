Helline’s Finds: A Dog’s Way Inlet Flyers

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) -This Helline’s Finds was all about dogs! We checked out A Dog’s Way Inn which is dog boarding, dog grooming and dog training.
Dogs can even show off how talented they are at the dock diving events. The owners started A Dog’s Way Inlet Flyers and joined the North American Diving Dogs organization. They had their grand opening of this event back in March and will be having another dock diving event April 30-May 2, June 18-June 20, and July 16-July 18.
We got an inside look of how the dogs train!
