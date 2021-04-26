GRAPHIC: Investigation underway after stray dog found with serious injuries in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A stray dog was found severely injured in Longs, and now there’s an investigation into what happened to the animal.
The Horry County Police Department’s Environmental Services Unit took in the stray dog on Monday.
It was found near Tomoka Trail in Longs after there was a report of an injured dog in the area.
The Horry County Animal Care Center posted pictures of the dog’s injuries, but we want to warn you that they are graphic and are hard to look at.
**GRAPHIC WARNING: The pictures below were posted by the Horry County Animal Care Center**
Authorities are now investigating how the dog came to be in this condition.
Anyone with information about the animal or the injuries is asked to call 843-915-8477.
