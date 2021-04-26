Gas prices in Myrtle Beach continue to fall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach motorists are enjoying lower prices at the pump.
According to Gas Buddy, Myrtle Beach gas prices have fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 3.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.
Despite the dip, gas prices in Myrtle Beach stand 98 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, Gas Buddy reports.
The cheapest station in Myrtle Beach is priced at $2.35 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.79 per gallon, a difference of 44 cents.
According to Gas Buddy, the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon Monday. The national average is up two cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.13 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said the following Monday:
“Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline. While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher.”
Click here for more data from Gas Buddy.
