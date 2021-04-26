FIRST ALERT: Warming up this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures will climb the next few days with a summer-like feel on the way by the end of the week.
Tonight will be clear and seasonable with temperatures dropping into the middle to upper 50s along the beaches and into the lower 50s inland.
Sunny skies return once again for Tuesday. Afternoon readings will reach the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the lower 80 across the Pee Dee.
A summer-like weather pattern will develop for the middle and end of the week and result in even warmer weather. Temperatures at the beaches will hit 80 or higher Wednesday through Friday. Thursday and Friday look to be the warmest days and will even feature some inland areas climbing all the way to near 90.
Just to add to the summer-like feel, a little humidity will start to increase on Thursday and Friday.
Sunny skies will continue for most of the week with more clouds and just a 20% risk of a stray shower or two on Friday.
Dry and slightly cooler weather arrives for the weekend.
