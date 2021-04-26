FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues for new work week

Our next rain chance will hold off until Friday. Even then, models aren’t too impressive with this incoming system at this point. It’s not going to be a rain to hold onto for hope for the gardens and lawns but at this point, anything will help. Especially after this warm and dry week. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s on Friday before a few scattered showers and storms arrive late Friday. At this time, models get this system out of here for the weekend and keep Saturday and Sunday dry!