FIRST ALERT: Warming trend continues for new work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the start of a new week and if you are visiting with us here on vacation or even if you’re headed to work, you are in for a treat with this forecast. We’re ending April with a warming trend and dry pattern for most of the work week with highs only going up.
As you step out the door this morning, it’s a slightly cooler start in many spots. Temperatures are in the low-mid 50s which is a refreshing start to the day. Temperatures will quickly warm throughout the day and climb into the lower 70s on the sand today and the mid-upper 70s inland. Mostly sunny skies will stick around not only for today but for a good majority of the week.
Sunshine will continue and those skies will remain clear as the temperatures only go up through the week. By Wednesday, we’re flirting with the 80s here on the sand and the upper 80s to around 90 inland. Highs will only climb as southerly winds pump into the region. It’s going to be a warm and summer-like stretch for the middle of the week.
Our next rain chance will hold off until Friday. Even then, models aren’t too impressive with this incoming system at this point. It’s not going to be a rain to hold onto for hope for the gardens and lawns but at this point, anything will help. Especially after this warm and dry week. Highs will stay in the low-mid 80s on Friday before a few scattered showers and storms arrive late Friday. At this time, models get this system out of here for the weekend and keep Saturday and Sunday dry!
