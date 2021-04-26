Escaped debris burn caused large fire in Loris, forestry commission says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An escaped debris burn caused a large fire in Loris last week that left two structures damaged, South Carolina Forestry Commission spokesperson Justin Holt said Monday.
The fire, which triggered a second-alarm response, broke out in the area of Raven Drive on April 21. Smoke was still seen in the area over a day later.
Strong winds caused the fire to quickly spread from Raven Drive, “jumping” over Highway 9 and into the area of Flag Patch Road, forcing some residents to evacuate.
Holt confirmed the fire burned 40 acres, not 100 acres as previously reported by Horry County Fire Rescue.
He added two citations were issued following the fire: negligently allowing fire to spread to lands or property of another and starting fire in woodlands, grasslands, and other places unlawful unless certain precautions are taken.
No injuries were reported.
