Crews to repave several Myrtle Beach roadways

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Motorists will soon enjoy a smoother drive as new asphalt is being laid on several Myrtle Beach roadways.
The city of Myrtle Beach announced Monday milling and paving will create a few delays this week.
The schedule for the roadwork this week is as follows, weather permitting:
Milling
- Monday: Pampas Drive, from Meyers Avenue to Howard Avenue
- Tuesday: Louise Drive, from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane
- Wednesday: North and South Oak Street, from Main Street to Collins Avenue
Paving
- Tuesday: Pampas Drive, from Meyers Avenue to Howard Avenue
- Wednesday: Louise Drive, from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane
- Thursday: North and South Oak Street, from Main Street to Collins Avenue
Officials say one lane of travel will be kept open, but motorists should expect delays during construction.
