Conway police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police announced they have arrested a man wanted for attempted murder following an investigation last week.
According to information from the Conway Police Department, Antwan Serico Davis has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
Authorities also served with Davis with outstanding warrants for domestic violence and harassment.
Conway police said Davis is connected to a April 22 shooting in the area of Ninth Avenue and Live Oak Street.
According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Davis was booked into jail at 10:25 p.m. on April 23. He remains incarcerated Monday afternoon under no bond.
