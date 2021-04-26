Census: S.C. population surpasses 5M; N.C. adds congressional seat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – South Carolina’s population has surpassed 5 million people, according to the results of the 2020 U.S. Census.
As of April 1, 2020, the Palmetto State registered approximately 5,118,425 residents, data from the U.S. Census Bureau states.
That represents a 10.7% jump from the roughly 4.6 million people counted in the state for the 2010 Census. The gains over the past decade were not enough to add an additional congressional seat for S.C., which sits at seven representatives.
The same can’t be said for the state’s neighbor to the north.
According to the 2020 U.S. Census data, North Carolina will add an additional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives based on its population growth over the last decade.
The population of N.C. is approximately 10,439,388 people.
Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281 last year, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4% increase that was the second-slowest ever.
