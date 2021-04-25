Suspect in deadly boating accident on Intracoastal Waterway ordered to home detention

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The suspect charged in a deadly boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway is now out on home detention.
According to online records, John Kody Ray was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.
More details about the condition of his bond were not immediately available.
Ray, 27, is charged with boating under the influence as well as violation of navigational rules and regulations in connection to a boating accident that happened on April 11 in the area of Watergate Drive.
Ray was allegedly operating a 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat with two male and two female passengers.
The Horry County Coroner’s Office later said 28-year-old Corey Parag, of Myrtle Beach, died as a result of the crash.
Another person was also injured and taken to the hospital.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.