‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord

“I don’t know how many hundreds or thousands of times we were standing on stage, in this country or another country, we are the Avett Brothers, we are from Concord, North Carolina,” Seth Avett said. “We thought people ought to know where we are from, but for 20 years, we have known that dynamic is reciprocated, that we represent Concord and Concord represents us. It’s very exciting to see it made official in such a grand way.”