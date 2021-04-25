FIRST ALERT: Increasing sunshine and warm temperatures to end the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After some early morning cloud cover and light showers, plenty of improvements are on the way for today’s forecast. Sunshine will increase as clouds move on out of the area. Mostly clear and sunny skies will take place by mid day will last through lunch time. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm as well, climbing into the middle 70s along the Grand Strand.
While we need the rain, there won’t be much of it as we take you into the new week. High pressure will keep clear skies and a dry forecast through at least Friday of this week. It isn’t until Friday night and Saturday of this week that we will finally see a break in our very dry pattern.
On top of sunshine and dry weather, temperatures will also continue to soar back to near 80. If you’re hoping to hit the beaches, pools, or anything outdoors, this week’s forecast will be perfect. By midweek, temperatures will consistently climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.