Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar expanding to Charleston

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the more popular ice cream shops in the Grand Strand is getting set to expand!
The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Sunday that it will be opening a location in Charleston by early summer.
“Being right up the road from one of our favorite cities, we knew we needed to bring our crazy creations to the Charleston area. It was always a matter of when not if,” the owners said in a Facebook post. “This location will be locally owned and operated, keeping that small business feel in the forefront of all our adventures. We can’t wait to be your dessert destination Charleston.”
The shop, known for its elaborate and extravagant take on milkshakes, is also expanding into North Myrtle Beach and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
The current Crazy Mason location in Myrtle Beach opened last year and is located inside 810 Bowling & Billards at The Market Common.
