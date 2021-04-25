Beamer: Doty is Gamecocks’ starting QB coming out of spring game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Former Myrtle Beach High School standout Luke Doty has been named the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks coming out of spring practice.
“Unless something totally changes between now and when we watch the tape, Luke Doty is our starting quarterback,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said following Sunday’s spring game.
Doty led his squad to a 14-10 win in the spring game, completing five of his seven passes for 54 yards.
The true sophomore made a pair of starts for the Gamecocks last season, totaling 405 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Beamer acknowledged that Doty will still be competing with FCS transfer Jason Brown for the starting job prior to September’s season opener.
“Like every other position, there’s going to be competition throughout the summer,” he said. “By no means are we anointing Luke, but he’s taken every rep with the first team all spring practice and I didn’t see anything today to make me think otherwise. He’s great.”
Beamer also said that Doty has to continue to improve and progress over the summer and heading into fall camp.
“It’s his job to continue to earn that and continue to compete between now and the Eastern Illinois game,” he said.
During his postgame comments, Doty agreed that there’s still more to be done in Columbia.
“I know there’s a lot of stuff for me, personally, to get better at,” he said. “It’s really just about coming into work every single day with the desire to get better and to make everybody around me better.”
The Gamecocks open the 2021 season on Sept. 4 at home against Eastern Illinois.
