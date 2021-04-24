‘We’re doing our part:’ Parents fed up with waiting for kids P-EBT cards

• In some instances, a teacher instructing virtually is assigned to a school other than the school to which a student is assigned. Some districts are recording those students as Virtually Present at the school where the teacher is located, not at the school where the student is enrolled. o In the initial data analysis, those students not marked Virtually Present at the school of their enrollment were not counted as Virtually Present. o In the next data run, the SCDE will review the data from the district level to determine whether the students were Virtually Present at any school in the district. • Issues arose with students taking dual enrollment courses. Attendance for these courses is not taken in PowerSchool. College professors are not required to take attendance in PowerSchool; those attendance records are kept at the college level. In some instances, this meant that the students were not counted as attending virtually for at least one-half of the day. o In the next data run, the SCDE will review whether students were present in dual enrollment courses were also Virtually Present in at least one other course that school day. If the students’ attendance records indicate virtual presence and dual enrollment course(s), then the student will be considered Virtually Present for at least one-half of the school day, and eligible for P-EBT.