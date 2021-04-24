Sweigart’s two homer outing leads CCU past UT Arlington, 8-5

CONWAY - On Taylor Sweigart’s senior day, the Coastal second baseman came through big for her team with her first-career two-home run game to help the Chanticleers defeat the UT Arlington Mavericks by the score of 8-5 at St. John Stadium.
The Chanticleers extended their winning streak to a season-high five games and improved their overall record to 16-19, and 5-11 in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Chants had nine hits on Saturday. Along with Sweigart, seniors Stavi Augur and Makiya Thomas , along with the junior Sydney Guess, the Chanticleers had four batters with a pair of hits in the victory.
UTA jumped out an early 1-0 lead after an inning of play on CCU starter Kaitlin Beasley-Polko, but CCU plated six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 6-1 leadoff Mavs starter Jo Jo Valencia.
Coastal Carolina had four hits in the third, including RBI hits from Iyanla De Jesus and Guess, but the biggest hit from the all came off the bat of Sweigart over the right-field fence.
However, UT Arlington came right back in the top of the fourth with two runs from a two-run double by Reagan Hukill to cut into the Chants lead to 6-3.
With her confidence riding high, Sweigart had her team on her back to lead off the bottom of the fourth.
The Mertztown, Pa., native led off the Chants’ half of the fourth as she took UTA reliever Allie Gardner’s 1-0 pitch over the right-field fence, her second of the day, to add to the Chants lead, 7-3.
The Mavericks continued to chip away at the Coastal lead in the top of the fifth against Beasley-Polko. KJ Murphy chased the righty from the circle in the top of the fifth with a two-run double to cut the deficit to 7-5.
The Chanticleers added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth as senior Augur added a solo home run, her second of the season.
Beasley-Polko earned the victory as she improved to 9-8 on the season. The Leonardtown Md., native, allowed five hits, five runs, four earned in 4.1 innings of work.
Coastal sophomore Raelee Brabham pitched the final 2.2 innings for CCU and earned her first save of the season.
Hukill and Murphy led UT Arlington batters with two hits, including a double apiece in the loss.
The Mavs’ Valencia took the loss and dropped to 3-5 on the season. The lefty allowed three hits, six runs, six earned, and allowed three walks in 2.2 innings.
The two teams will be back in action on Sunday morning to play a doubleheader to wrap up the three-game series from St. John Stadium. The first pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.
