1 shot during Florence County home invasion, authorities say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot during an apparent home invasion in Florence.
The incident happened early Saturday morning on Levi Street, according to Maj. Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said two suspects forced themselves into the home and shot the victim.
Deputies also believe the victim was able to return fire during the incident before being taken to the hospital.
No details were provided on their condition.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
