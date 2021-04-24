Sandy Chants avoid elimination with 4-1 win over North Alabama at ASUN Championship

DELAND, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team extended its season with a 4-1 win over North Alabama in the loser’s bracket of the 2021 ASUN Conference Beach Volleyball Championship on Saturday afternoon in DeLand, Fla.
The Sandy Chants improved to 24-7 overall with the win and advanced to the next round of the loser’s bracket. The loss ended No. 6-seeded North Alabama’s season at 12-10 overall.
CCU took a 2-0 lead right out of the start of the match, as the tandem of Emma Gonzalez and Kalin Eske cruised to a 21-7, 21-13 win at the No. 5 flight before the pair of Ellie Hanford and Carli Ginther continued their winning ways in the ASUN Tournament with a 19-21, 21-19, 15-6 win at No. 4 over Mackenzie Martin and Catie Ladner.
The sophomore team of Irena Drobnjak and Sarlota Svobodova sealed the win for the Chants with a 21-10, 21-10 win over Allison Temple and Taylor Seney at the No. 1 flight to put the match score at 3-0.
After UNA picked up a 21-19, 21-16 win at flight No. 3, the Chants capped the victory with a 21-14, 25-27, 15-6 win by the duo of Lucy Campbell and Martine Kragholm at the No. 2 flight over Paula Klemperer and Natalie Kordt of UNA.
The Chanticleers will play North Florida at 4 p.m. ET today in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
Results
Coastal Carolina 4, North Alabama 1
1. Irena Drobnjak/Sarlota Svobodova (CCU) def. Allison Temple/Taylor Seney (UNA) – 21-10, 21-10
2. Lucy Campbell/Martine Kragholm (CCU) def. Paula Klemperer/Natalie Kordt (UNA) – 21-14, 25-27, 15-6
3. Jelena Girod/Lauren Quigley (UNA) def. Sarah Riedell/Kendra Lukacs (CCU) – 21-19, 21-16
4. Carli Ginther/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Mackenzie Martin/Catie Ladner (UNA) – 19-21, 21-19, 15-6
5. Emma Gonzalez/Kalin Eske (CCU) def. Samantha Shafer/Mackenzie Martin (UNA) – 21-7, 21-13
Order of finish: (5, 4, 1, 3, 2)
