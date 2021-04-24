Sandy Chants avoid elimination with 4-1 win over North Alabama at ASUN Championship

CCU took a 2-0 lead right out of the start of the match, as the tandem of Emma Gonzalez and Kalin Eske cruised to a 21-7, 21-13 win at the No. 5 flight before the pair of Ellie Hanford and Carli Ginther continued their winning ways in the ASUN Tournament with a 19-21, 21-19, 15-6 win at No. 4 over Mackenzie Martin and Catie Ladner.