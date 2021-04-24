Police: Timmonsville man accused of stealing nearly 20 catalytic converters

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Timmonsville man has been accused of stealing nearly 20 catalytic converters in the Pee Dee.
The Lake City Police Department said a suspect was found by officers underneath a vehicle at a repair shop during the early morning of April 21.
Officers then approached the suspect, who was removing a catalytic converter from the vehicle. He was also in possession of tools and materials associated with removing the part.
Police later identified the suspect as 33-year-old Calvin Pete Myers, of Timmonsville.
Myers was charged with 17 counts of removal and theft of nonferrous metal for the stolen catalytic converters. He was also charged with four counts of criminal conspiracy, receiving stolen goods and forgery.
Online records show he’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $42,500 bond.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.