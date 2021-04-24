Conway police searching for missing man

Michael Welsh (Source: Conway PD)
By WMBF News Staff | April 24, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT - Updated April 24 at 1:37 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Conway man.

The Conway Police Department said Saturday that Michael Welsh was last seen Wednesday at 2121 Oak Street in Conway.

Welsh was last seen driving a silver Jeep Liberty with a South Carolina Tag UBT-613, according to authorities.

He was also described as a 5′11″ white male with brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

