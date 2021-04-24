Conway police searching for missing man

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Conway man.
The Conway Police Department said Saturday that Michael Welsh was last seen Wednesday at 2121 Oak Street in Conway.
Welsh was last seen driving a silver Jeep Liberty with a South Carolina Tag UBT-613, according to authorities.
He was also described as a 5′11″ white male with brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.