Nearly 5,000 without power after car crashes into utility pole near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 5,000 customers are currently without power after a car crashed into a utility pole in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened in the area of Bear Bluff Road near Issace Drive at 2:12 p.m. Saturday.
Officials said the car had overturned, but no one was taken to the hospital.
The broken pole resulted in 4,818 outages east of Conway, according to Horry Electric Cooperative’s outage map. The impacted areas include Nixonville, Vina, Wilson Landing and Grahamville.
In a Facebook post, the company stated a pole replacement could take at least four hours.
“We appreciate your patience and prayers,” read the statement. “Please say a prayer for our crews as they work, and also the driver, as we do not know their condition.”
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, per HCFR.
No other details were immediately available.
