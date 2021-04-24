Concord’s Avett Brothers perform National Anthem at MLB’s Home Run Derby

DENVER, Colorado (WBTV) - Scott and Seth Avett, known as the world-famous Avett Brothers, stood in front of thousands of baseball fans and baseball’s best players on Monday evening to sing the National Anthem.

The Avett Brothers sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Major League Baseball 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The Averett Brothers were born and raised in Concord, North Carolina, and went to high school at Mount Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County.

Major League Baseball announced on Saturday the three-time Grammy Award-nominated band was going to perform ahead of the Home Run Derby.

Following their performance, a flyover commenced over the stadium.

The Avett Brothers entered the music spotlight with their 2009 song, “I And Love And You” and their most recently released album titled, The Third Gleam debuted #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

The North Carolina native folk-rock band consists of multi-instrumentalist brothers, Scott & Seth along with bandmate, Bob Crawford.

Back in April, the Avett Brothers were celebrated in their hometown of Concord.

‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord (WBTV)

Caswell Turner, a local artist and owner of Cicada Studios, designed a large mural of the Avett Brothers on the side of a building along Union Street in downtown Concord.

They told WBTV that no matter where they travel, or perform, Concord, North Carolina will always be their home.

“I don’t know how many hundreds or thousands of times we were standing on stage, in this country or another country, we are the Avett Brothers, we are from Concord, North Carolina,” Seth Avett said. “We thought people ought to know where we are from, but for 20 years, we have known that dynamic is reciprocated, that we represent Concord and Concord represents us. It’s very exciting to see it made official in such a grand way.”

The visual in downtown Concord stands 30 feet tall and about 40 feet wide.

Turner told WBTV the Avett Brother’s discology and entire music collection served as inspiration for the mural.

The Avett Brothers made an appearance to see the artwork firsthand.

The mural is on a building just feet from where the brothers were practicing nearly 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.