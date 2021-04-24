Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Concord’s Avett Brothers perform National Anthem at MLB’s Home Run Derby

By Adam Thompson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (WBTV) - Scott and Seth Avett, known as the world-famous Avett Brothers, stood in front of thousands of baseball fans and baseball’s best players on Monday evening to sing the National Anthem.

The Avett Brothers sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the Major League Baseball 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The Averett Brothers were born and raised in Concord, North Carolina, and went to high school at Mount Pleasant High School in Cabarrus County.

Major League Baseball announced on Saturday the three-time Grammy Award-nominated band was going to perform ahead of the Home Run Derby.

Following their performance, a flyover commenced over the stadium.

The Avett Brothers entered the music spotlight with their 2009 song, “I And Love And You” and their most recently released album titled, The Third Gleam debuted #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart.

‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord

The North Carolina native folk-rock band consists of multi-instrumentalist brothers, Scott & Seth along with bandmate, Bob Crawford.

Back in April, the Avett Brothers were celebrated in their hometown of Concord.

Avett Brothers honored with large mural in Concord
Avett Brothers honored with large mural in Concord
‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord
‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord(WBTV)

Caswell Turner, a local artist and owner of Cicada Studios, designed a large mural of the Avett Brothers on the side of a building along Union Street in downtown Concord.

They told WBTV that no matter where they travel, or perform, Concord, North Carolina will always be their home.

“I don’t know how many hundreds or thousands of times we were standing on stage, in this country or another country, we are the Avett Brothers, we are from Concord, North Carolina,” Seth Avett said. “We thought people ought to know where we are from, but for 20 years, we have known that dynamic is reciprocated, that we represent Concord and Concord represents us. It’s very exciting to see it made official in such a grand way.”

‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord
‘It is beyond words’: Avett Brothers honored with large mural in hometown, downtown Concord(WBTV)

The visual in downtown Concord stands 30 feet tall and about 40 feet wide.

Turner told WBTV the Avett Brother’s discology and entire music collection served as inspiration for the mural.

The Avett Brothers made an appearance to see the artwork firsthand.

The mural is on a building just feet from where the brothers were practicing nearly 20 years ago.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shadow Antonio Graham
Victim of Myrtle Beach shooting dies, man charged with murder
26-year-old drowns near Horry County boat landing, coroner says
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Horry County carjacking suspect in custody after running from officers
The Washington County Sheriff's Office investigated a drowning near Bismarck on New Year's Day....
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Horry County boat landing
1 person hurt, another detained after shooting in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Crews responded to a vehicle in a pond along White Tree Lane in the Myrtle Beach area.
Troopers investigate after vehicle goes into pond in Myrtle Beach area
Rescue Boat
Florence County Unified Fire District unveils four new water rescue boats
In less than five weeks learning in-person starts for some South Carolina students, which might...
SC used to have 4 suicide prevention call centers, now there’s one as demand is predicted to spike
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash in Little River where a jet ski hit a dock.
HCFR: Two people taken to hospital after jet ski hits dock in Little River