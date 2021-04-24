FIRST ALERT: Windy tonight, dry and warm stretch ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Overnight, things will begin to wind down quickly. The second half of the weekend looks much quieter and drier, with clearing skies and increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be much closer to our seasonable averages, in the low to mid 70s.
Beyond tomorrow we will continue on our warming trend. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s and low 80s towards the end of the week as high pressure builds into the area.
In terms of rain chances, those will be hard to come by this next week. We will continue to remain mainly dry and sunny until about Friday. That’s when changes to our pattern finally arrive and take shape.
