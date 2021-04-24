FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible today and tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a dry start to the weekend but that certainly won’t be the case as we head into this afternoon and evening. Multiple clusters of showers and storms will work into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee this afternoon and evening, a few of which could pack a punch as they push into the area.
We will stay dry through about mid-day, with the main timeline of the storm arrival looks to be between 3pm – 11pm. For areas north of I-95, most areas will likely start to see thunderstorms around 2pm. For areas near Florence, roughly 3pm is when storms will begin to arrive, and by 4pm for most of the Grand Strand and beaches. These storms look to last through at least 8-9pm.
A LEVEL 1 out of 5 risk is in place for most of the Grand Strand. A few strong and gusty storms will be possible. A LEVEL 2 risk is in place for the South Strand and most of Georgetown County. This is where we will have the best chances of seeing any strong to severe thunderstorms, with a few isolated storms possible for the Pee Dee.
The main impacts we could see from these storms will be gusty winds of 30-40+ mph, isolated large hail, a very low tornado threat, and a good amount of heavy rain will all be possible. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly 1-2 inches for most areas, with some isolated heavier amounts within stronger storms. With the heavy rain and gusty winds, blinding rain will be possible. It’s best to be inside and off of roadways as these storms roll through.
Overnight, things will begin to wind down quickly. The second half of the weekend looks much quieter and drier, with clearing skies and increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon. High temperatures will be much closer to our seasonable averages, in the low to mid 70s.
