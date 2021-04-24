DHEC: S.C. registers 511 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday 511 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 478,739 and deaths to 8,289, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 21 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. In Florence County, 10 new virus cases and one new death were reported.
According to DHEC, 30,596 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 5.3%.
Of the state’s 11,305 inpatient hospital beds, 8,997 are in use for a 79.58% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 532 are COVID-19 patients, of which 138 are in ICU and 66 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
